Gatha grounds Magpies



Josh Hopkins boots one of his four goals for the Parrots. He excelled in his forward role, creating havoc against the Sale defence.

FAST starts are often the key to big wins in football, and this was no different for Leongatha on Saturday.

The Parrots flew to a 52-26 quarter-time lead in their qualifying final against Sale and never looked back, ultimately winning by 55 points.

Coach Paul Carbis was impressed with his side’s performance in an important game.

“It was important to get off to a good start and get some confidence up,” he said.

“We kicked straight and played really fast and free flowing, which was pleasing.”

Gatha knew they would have to be at their best in the middle and around the ground if they wanted to win their first final this year, and they executed this well.

Marriott and Bowman were dominant in the contest and helped to produce many goal scoring opportunities for the side.

“The midfield battle is really important, and we focused on it because Sale have some really good mids,” coach Carbis said.

“Bowman and Tommy Marriott led from the front, they worked really well and got us first use.”

There was nothing Sale could do to prevent the Parrots from dominating every facet of the game, but they were able to peg the Parrots back briefly in the third term, holding their lead to 35 at the final break.

Leongatha responded in the final quarter however, their dominance in the middle and pressure in the contest resulting in only one Magpies goal and producing five majors for their side.

Marriott continued his dominant display, kicking the last of his four majors and leading the team to a big 133-78 win.

“We put the foot down in the last quarter and were really hard at the contest,” coach Carbis said.

“Tom kicking goals from the midfield was good to see too, because that always helps.”

The in-form Parrots will now take on Maffra in this week’s second semi-final for a spot in the grand final, a matchup coach Carbis is looking forward to.

“It’s going to be a good test for us, we haven’t played each other since halfway through the season,” he said.

“We just have to prepare really well and do the same things we have been for the last couple months.”

There’s no denying the team would be feeling confident in the midst of such a dominant stretch of results.