Geeks gather at Coal Creek

GEEKS from across the region and beyond enjoyed a fun filled day at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum’s annual GeekFest in Korumburra on Sunday.

Guests came decked out in full costume with many in medieval, cosplay or steampunk attire.

Coal Creek par coordinator Rowena Ashley said the day was a huge success.

“This year’s GeekFest was better than last year because of the guest speakers,” she said.

“We had a lot of people who have come in previous years come back and also a lot of new people come through.

“A large percentage of the guests come from out of Gippsland which is great and it’s good to see the event grow.”

Guests had the opportunity of role playing and desktop games, listening to guest speakers Craig Fison, Joe Italiano, Matthew Lee, Alexandra Tynan and Jennifer Windt, exploring market stalls and a gathering of Dr Whos.