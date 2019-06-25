Giants’ accuracy seals the deal

Emmanuel Jakwot dominated the ruck for Korumburra-Bena

Korumburra Bena recorded a solid home win over a struggling Dalyston on Saturday, kicking an impressive 14.7 to come out on top 91-72.

Both sides were up to the contest early, with Dalyston kicking two early goals and the Giants quickly responding.

Korumburra Bena then settled down with on-ballers Snooks, Fitzpatrick and Hill taking control of the game, hitting forward targets Monson and Dixon for multiple goals.

The home side went in 34-18 up at the break.

The second term was a replica of the first with Dalyston pegging back the Giants early and the home side responding fast with two goals from Patterson.

The Giants were again able to find another gear in the middle of the park and top-drawer delivery into the forward 50 saw Dixon score another just before half-time to make it 64-37 at the main break.

Both sides knew the importance of the third quarter and came out playing attacking football, trying to transfer their efforts to the scoreboard.

The Giants settled quickest with two goals from Dixon and a goal from Snooks to put the side six goals up.

The home side quickly slipped into habitual turnovers though, missing targets by foot and hand and allowing the Magpies to score three late goals and trim the lead to 83-59 heading into the final term.

The last quarter was a thrilling affair, with Dalyston kicking two quick goals, ensuring it was now game on.

It was end to end play, with the crowd enjoying what was now a very tight contest.

Late in the quarter, Monson made the defining play of the game by winning a huge contest under pressure and steadying to kick a sealer, giving his side a 91-72 victory.

The Giants will play Koo Wee Rup in a good test away from home next week while Dalyston take on Inverloch-Kongwak at home in what will be a big challenge.

Seniors: Korumburra-Bena 14.7.91 def Dalyston 11.6.72.

Reserves: Korumburra-Bena 7.5.47 defeated by Dalyston 12.7.79.

Thirds: Korumburra-Bena 14.11.95 def Dalyston 0.3.3.

Fourths: Korumburra-Bena 16.8.104 defeated Dalyston 0.2.2.