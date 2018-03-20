Gippsland Power teams announced

LAST Wednesday, March 13 the Gippsland Power Under 18 boy’s and women’s teams were presented with their jumpers at the 2018 season launch.

Six Leongatha players are featured in the final cut of the men’s team with Kyle Reid, Mitch Bentvelzen, Jack Hume, Boadie Motton, Mason McGannon and Zake Van Der Plight all making it through.

Foster’s Xavier Duursma was honoured to be announced as captain for 2018.

Other boys who made the squad from this area were Matt McGannon of Fish Creek, in the leadership group, Brett Thorson, MDU and Bailey Patterson, Korumburra Bena.