GippSport aims for greater sport engagement

GIPPSPORT’S new executive officer Daniel Poynton is aiming to boost gender equality in local sport.

With a focus around the teenage years and new opportunities, Daniel is looking to increase gender equality in all sports.

“There has been a big increase in women’s soccer and football, but netball is still at its highest level of participation and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be involved,” he said.

Daniel has worked with GippSport since 2011.

He was recently the regional coordinator for the Sport and Recreation Victoria; an experience he described as “fascinating”.

He enjoys working at a community level with GippSport, and looking at ways different dynamic changes impact the changes on local sport.

Daniel currently lives in Inverloch. He is looking forward to raising his family in the coastal town, and has been closely involved with the local sports.

He was a foundation member of the Inverloch Windsurfing Club, and recently passed on the baton as president after a three year stint at the annual general meeting.

He was also the former president at the Leongatha Golf Club.

“They are both really different clubs, but they are both thriving. We are encouraging women to get involved with the Women on Windsurfers event. It is well suited to those who enjoy the outdoors and participating in a sport that’s less structured,” Daniel said.

Daniel said an interest in sport is dropping in young people from 12 to 17 years old.

“It is widely known there is a significant drop off at these ages. We will be looking to activate more people in South Gippsland by encouraging a range of differing sports like skating or ultimate Frisbee. Having a broader focus will help us to improve physical activity in South Gippsland.”

GippSport will also be supporting the local shires.

“Bass Coast is unique because it has a high number of tourists, which puts pressure on the infrastructure. We are interested in assisting council to support the holidaymakers,” Daniel said.

“We are also keen to support South Gippsland with things like the outdoor pools and the rail trail. The Leongatha Gymnastic Club is also looking to extend the hall at St Laurence’s Primary School. I think initially our focus will be on maximising these partnerships in the community.”