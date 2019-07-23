Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 | Posted by

Gippstar award winners announced


STANDOUT: Sage Goldsbury has been a standout in the surf and has been rewarded for her effort. She will tackle the waves in California for the World Junior Championships in late October.

THE May junior Gippstar Award Winner was Sage Goldsbury of Newhaven for her achievement in surfing.

Sage competed in the Australian Junior Titles and came third in U16 girls.

Sage also came fifth in the world Surf League Junior titles in Cronulla.

She now has her sights on the World Junior Championships at Hunting Beach, California.

Best of Luck Sage. 

The May open Gippstar Award winner was Ben Grumley of Traralgon for his achievement in tennis.

Ben was a singles finalist in the Mildura Health Fund silvers Men’s open age event.

Ben won the tennis World AMT Bronze open age tournament at Melbourne Park.

This achievement will now boost his ranking to the top 200 in Australia.

Well done Ben.

The June junior Gippstar Award Winner was Alex Richards of Boolarra for his sport of archery.

Alex competed in the ABA national two-day Safari where he received gold in the U12.

Alex also competed in a three-day national event where he received Gold.

The June open Gippstar Award winner was Tammy Richards of Boolarra for her achievement in archery.

Tammy competed in the ABA national two-day Safari where she received gold in the open grade.

Following on from this, Tammy competed in a three-day national event where she also received Gold in the open grade.

Congratulations to all our winners!

July/ August nominations will close on September 2.

Please note that you can nominate for the following categories as well:

– Team of the Year

– Club of the Year

– Special Achiever Award

– Gippsland Sporting Champion

These Annual awards can be nominated at any time during the current Gippstar year.

If you would like to recognise the sporting achievements of a Gippsland athlete for any of the above categories, nominations can be made online at the Gippsland Sports Academy website www.sportgippsland.org.au.

