Golfers raise money for three south Gippsland families



MONEYBALL: Elder’s Carlie Dwyer did her bit for the charity golf day, collecting bucket loads of cash from golfers on Friday.

GOLFERS have rallied behind a charity fundraiser for three South Gippsland families.

The annual Elders South Gippsland Charity Golf Day – held last Friday at Leongatha Golf Club – has been a fixture on the local calendar for about 10 years, helping to support any number of charitable causes.

This year’s proceeds – expecting to be in the order of about $25,000 – will go to the families of Campbell Ion, Montanah Dubignon and Jack Fisher.

Tragically, Montanah, 5, who was battling an incurable brain tumour, died in the lead up to the event.

She is survived by identical twin sister, Dakota, along with siblings Taylah, Shannon and Lane, and mum and dad Jarrod and Sarah.

The Ion family suffered the loss of their 16 year old son Campbell from a tragic car accident. Campbell’s 18-year-old brother Lucas was the driver of the vehicle. Lucas faces a long road to rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, 17 year old Jack Fisher has a stage four brain tumour.

His family, including dad Matt, have been spending countless hours travelling to Melbourne to support the teen.

The Essendon-mad Leongatha boy was fortunate enough to toss the coin at a recent Bombers match and meet hero Dyson Heppell.

Elder’s Tracey Gollop told The Star it was matter of thinking about “who may need some assistance” when deciding to whom the proceeds (split three ways this year) would go.

“The money will go directly to the families. The sad thing is there’s always someone who needs help,” she said.

“We’ve over full as far as participants go, with 36 teams playing. It’s cold and wet out there. The players love it.

“This is a special day and great social day. It’s turned into one of those days that everyone’s happy to participate in.”

Tracey said the event “gets bigger every year”.

“There’s loads of sponsors, loads of raffles, loads of auction prizes,” she said.

More than 50 local businesses have donated goods, Tracey said.

“The South Gippsland business community has been supportive. You’ve only got to walk into a business and ask for a donation and people immediately say ‘yes’,” she said.

