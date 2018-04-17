Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 | Posted by

Grantville shows adventurous streak

THE horrendous wind, rain and cold weather didn’t stop the Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade from putting on the Grantville Adventure Expo on Sunday.
Around 60 vehicles entered the car show including utes, four wheel drives and vans.
The expo was Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade’s major fundraising event for the year.
“It was a bit quieter compared to previous years due to the rain however it was still a good day,” event organiser Michele Fulwell said.
“We hold this event every year to raise funds to purchase new equipment or replace vehicles for the brigade.”
The event was a fun day out for the whole family with trade stalls, live music, food trucks, face painting, an auction and more.

Interesting expo: Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade volunteer members Daniel Blackney and CJ Tatnell browsed through the display of vehicles at the Grantville Adventure Expo on Sunday.

