Grantville shows adventurous streak

THE horrendous wind, rain and cold weather didn’t stop the Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade from putting on the Grantville Adventure Expo on Sunday.

Around 60 vehicles entered the car show including utes, four wheel drives and vans.

The expo was Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade’s major fundraising event for the year.

“It was a bit quieter compared to previous years due to the rain however it was still a good day,” event organiser Michele Fulwell said.

“We hold this event every year to raise funds to purchase new equipment or replace vehicles for the brigade.”

The event was a fun day out for the whole family with trade stalls, live music, food trucks, face painting, an auction and more.