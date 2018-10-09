Great battle in table tennis championship

THE club championships were played on Tuesday, September 25, with some fantastic duels between those that have been there before and those that wish to take over the leading role as the player to beat.

Bryce Holwerda is leading the charge from the rising player brigade with Jack Duff also in the mix.

It was the semi final between Bryce and twice champion Michael Chang that was the tightest match of the night with Bryce taking it right to the wire, but just falling a little short in the fifth game, going down 14/16.

Michael then went on to defeat last year’s champion Dirk Holwerda in four very tight games, 11/7, 10/12, 12/10 and 11/9.

This match was a pleasure to watch, with scintillating rallies, scorching smashes, unbelievable recovery shots to get out of trouble and Michaels super special looping, turning topspin drives.

It was the two up and coming challengers, Bryce Holwerda and Jack Duff, that combined to take out the doubles title, defeating Neil Chilver and Leanne Costello in three straight games 12/10, 11/8, 11/9.

While this match had some great rallies, Bryce and Jack just had too much firepower for Neil and Leanne who had combined very well to get to the final.

The A Reserve champions were decided on Wednesday night, with the singles final fought out between Leanne Costelow and Aiden Holwerda. After having played the previous night in the A grade championships Leanne was in super hot form, and smashed Aiden in the first two games, 11/6 and 11/3. To his credit Aiden fought back hard and took the third game 11/6, but Leanne was not having a bar of any comeback from Aiden and cruised to take the title 11/5 in the fourth game.

Leanne then partnered her daughter Poppy in the doubles final against Aiden and Shane Derrick.

Poppy certainly showed she has plenty of talent as she kept the ball in play on each point until Leanne could smack a winner. They cruised through in three games straight, 11/7, 13/11 and 11/7.

Competition resumes on today (October 9).

There are only two more rounds to go in A Grade before the finals and three more rounds in A Reserve grade.

The presentation night will be at the Leongatha RSL clubrooms on Tuesday, November 13, from 6.30pm.

Please let your organisers know if you wish to attend.