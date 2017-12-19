Great Christmas event at Mardan Tennis Club

Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 | Posted by

FOR a small country club, Mardan Tennis Club really turns on the fun.
In back to back weeks, the club has run some exciting events.
Visiting tennis coach Matt Pocklington hosted a tennis clinic, where on Thursday, December 7, he put the junior players through their paces, and the club and all its members really appreciated the chance to benefit from his expertise.
The club also hosted a special round robin Christmas barbecue tournament on Thursday, December 14, which was to the total delight of the clubs younger players.
Club secretary Tracie McColl says, “The Mardan Tennis Club is growing, and with club president James Monaghan at the helm each and every week, investing his tennis knowledge and time at our weekly training sessions, the results are really showing. The kids love it.
“With the help of club members, Mardan Tennis Club hopes to spend time next year sourcing a new major sponsor and also continue fundraising, as there is much the club wishes to improve on at the venue.”
Treasurer Grant McColl said, “In the long term, the Mardan Tennis Club hopes to continue its goal of sourcing funds to help tackle our ongoing problem of the aging surface of our current courts. We will look at any future grants that become available, but realise that other funding will also be needed as this is a big job.”
Grant would love to hear from any business willing to get behind our club.
“We are a great little club and our kids are full of enthusiasm for the sport, so if you would like to become a sponsor please get in touch via email on gatlmccoll@bigpond.com. We know there is a lot of support for local sport in our region and we hope that grass roots tennis can continue with the help of some new local business support, we really need to keep our smaller country sporting locations going,” he said.
Tracie said, “Our club will be hosting a great trivia night fundraiser some time in February, and we hope to get the date out soon.”
