Great weekend at campdraft

TARWIN Valley Campdraft Association saw a fantastic weekend full of drafting, community spirit and fun.
The Auction for Aylah Hengstberger fundraiser raised more than $24,000.
Black Stallion Darma made a service fee of $2900 and the six month old speckle park heifer made $4000.
“We’d like to thank all of the generous people for donating to the Auction for Aylah fundraiser,” Tarwin Valley Campdraft Association member Richelle Hengstberger said.
“The generosity of the local community was really over whelming.”
“The novelty event was just fantastic, there were 21 teams all dressed up for Aylah including competitors from NSW and the top of Victoria.”
Charlie Hengstberger with horses Darma and Mark Russ with horses Cleo and Martha won the Easifeed prizes.
“The weather was fantastic, we couldn’t ask for better campdraft conditions,” Ms Hengstberger said.
“The ground was prepared really well by the ground committees so thank you to them and also all of the cattle donors, cattle carters, the Dumbalk Fire Brigade, the Mirboo CWA and all of the competitors.”

Great weekend: from left, Kieran Gilliland from Won Wron with horse Liam, Gippsland Campdraft Association member Karen Penny, Kealee Hamilton from Welshpool on horse BB and Sarah Phelan from Binginwarri on horse Duke at the Tarwin Valley Campdraft in Dumbalk on Sunday.

