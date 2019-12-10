Hard work pays off for Leongatha Travel



Leongatha Travel and Cruise scooped the awards pool with Jill Carmody accepting a second supplier award from Jason Simpson and Sally Sylvester of Trafalgar Tours.

LEONGATHA Travel and Cruise was recognised with one of the Australian travel industry’s most respected awards for the fourth consecutive year, as well as winning two supplier awards, at the Australian travel industry Travellers Choice gala dinner in Adelaide.

The collective professional expertise and personal experiences of every team member contributed to a highly successful year for the agency.

Leongatha Travel and Cruise was just one of 10 travel agencies presented with a Bronze Choice Award.

Managing director of Travellers Choice Christian Hunt, which was this year named Australia’s best agency group at the prestigious National Travel Industry Awards, said Bronze Choice Award winning agencies demonstrated outstanding levels of travel expertise, customer service and business acumen.

Leongatha Travel and Cruise owner and manager Jill Carmody said the awards were a team effort.

“Every member of our agency is committed to using their professional expertise and personal experience to find the best travel solutions for our customers,” Jill said.

As a Bronze Choice Award winner, Leongatha Travel and Cruise has won a spot on an eight-day cruise on the Majestic Princess next year, one of the newest ships in Princess Cruises’ fleet.

The ship will sail from Sydney Harbour and follow the coast to Melbourne before crossing Bass Strait to explore Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to ensure our company’s customers continue to benefit from the most up-to-date, first-hand knowledge of one of the most popular holiday choices for Australian travellers,” Jill said.

The agency also won two supplier awards, one from Trafalgar Tours and the other from Eastern Euro Tours.

This year started out on a challenging note with the passing of Jill’s husband and business partner, Ed Carmody, following a long illness.

However, with the support of her team, they were able to turn 2019 into another successful year.

“Although we didn’t run a group departure this year,” Jill said, “we have so many loyal clients who booked their individual holidays, and we were rewarded for our hard work again at our annual Travellers Choice conference.”

Jill said she was excited about the year ahead with the introduction of a new integrated booking system that would allow them to offer new services as a Travellers Choice agent.

“This system will focus on the customer’s involvement in the booking process which has not previously been available through traditional retail travel agencies in Australia,” Jill said.

Jill, Vanessa, Caitlin and Cassy wished all their clients a blessed Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.