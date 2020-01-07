Posted by brad

Farmers gave hay to mates in need

HAY ON WAY: Local stock agent David Phelan chats with another generous hay donor. Mr Phelan of Henderson Phelan and Co. has put out a call to anyone who can donate hay or can contribute to the cost of cartage to call him.



FARMERS from South Gippsland have donated hundreds of hay bales to farmers affected by bushfires in East Gippsland.

Leongatha South CFA and Leongatha Lions Club united to organise a hay drive, with donations coming from as far as Poowong and Dumbalk.

Leongatha South machinery dealership Cervus Equipment donated a tractor for use in loading the hay.

The fodder drive was part of the Lions project, Need for Feed. Wonthaggi Lions Club is also sending hay to this appeal.

“It’s been a magnificent response,” Leongatha Lions Club’s Mike Touzel said.

“A lot of people think it’s only bush the fire has gone through but when you look at where there have been fires in East Gippsland, there are properties in the valleys.”

Hay donations can be left at Hilco and Kate Zuidema’s farm, 270 Leongatha South-Outtrim Road, Leongatha South.

Donations of hay can be made by phoning Mr Touzel, 0437 177 393 or David Thompson, 0409 686 206.

Cash donations are also welcome, with all money going to fire-affected areas of East Gippsland.

Cash or cheque donations can be made at Benton’s Plumbing, 15 Anderson Street, Leongatha or McCartin Street Optometrists, 33 McCartin Street, Leongatha.

Alternatively, donations can be made by direct deposit: Lions Club of Leongatha, BSB: 033 237 ACC: 580163. Tax deductible receipts will be issued. Email leongathalionsclub@hotmail.com to request a receipt.

Another hay drive was organised by Brenton and Clare Williams of Leongatha, with donations from them, neighbour Marty Patterson, Matt Holt, Jareth Hume and others.

On Monday morning a convoy of 10 trucks and six utes with trailers, made deliveries to Buchan and Bruthen. All up there was 380 round bales and 300 small square bales onboard.

“The response was unbelieveable. People were donating semi trailer loads, 10 bales, 20 bales. For something that was just a spontaneous idea, I think it’s been great,” Mr Williams said.

“The farmers in East Gippsland were ecstatic. They were rapt.”

A separate hay drive for coming weeks is being organised by Marj Pearson of Tarwin and the Leongatha Rotary Club.

She is urging farmers to consider donating hay in about six weeks’ time, to ensure a consistent flow of fodder to East Gippsland.

Ms Pearson has arranged an East Gippsland transport company to collect donated fodder.

She can be phoned on 0427 002 195.

Stock and station agency Henderson Phelan and Co has put out a call to farmers for donations of hay to be delivered to those most in need.

Principal David Phelan has been promised more than 200 bales.

“Two hundred sounds a lot but we will need a lot more. There is a lot of damage up in East Gippsland,” he said.

“We ran one (hay drive) following the 2003 East Gippsland fires and all that hay benefitted those most in need.”

Mr Phelan said he spoken to property owners in the Gelantipy area.

“I have been told one farmer has lost his hayshed which was full of hay, as well as 85 percent of his pasture,” he said.

“Buchan has sustained a lot of damage and many places up in those areas have still not been assessed because you cannot get into them.”

Mr Phelan is taking calls for donations of hay now and hoped this fodder would be able to reach affected farmers by late this week.

“We can’t get into those areas now. We have to wait until it is safe and we get the all clear,” he said.

Mr Phelan said he was aware some people may not be able to donate hay after the horror season endured in some local areas, however people could donate towards the cost of fuel.

“Donations for fuel can be made at the Commonwealth Bank in Yarram. People can be assured that all money donated will go to the cost of fuel,” he said.

“David and Paula Abernathy have donated their time and trucks to transport some of the hay, while other farmers have said they will load up their own trucks and join the convoy.”

Donations of hay can be made by calling David Phelan, 0429 050 349.