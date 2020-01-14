Posted by brad

Heavy music fans unite for loud fun at Tarwin Lower

SOME of the biggest acts in heavy music were at Tarwin Lower on the weekend, as the iconic Unify Gathering returned.

Among those to grace the stage were the Architects, The Ghost Inside, Silverstein, Stray From The Path and Tired Lion.

Two of the biggest Australian metalcore exports around played return sets.

Following the August release of their fifth studio album and a US tour, Northlane are easily one of the most hyped bands in Australia.

Returning to Unify for the third time was Polaris, a Sydney group touted as one of the most exciting live acts in the Australian heavy music scene.

Architects played off the back of their incredibly raw and inspired album, Holy Hell, which peaked at number eight on the ARIA charts.

Their Friday night headliner set marked the last stop of their colossal world tour and they still had plenty of energy, belting out their distinctive vocals and powerful riffs for their only Australian show this summer.

The festival also benefits many community groups in the area.

Pictured are some of the acts and festival-goers from one big weekend.