Tuesday, February 5th, 2019

Heifer sale defies expectations

Good results: the sale of heifers and calves exceeded expectations at Monday’s first cross heifer sale at VLE.

The 30th Annual F1 heifer sale, held at Victorian Livestock Exchange in Leongatha on Monday, saw the sale of heifers and calves do much better than anticipated.

As a result of such a dry season, prices have recently plummeted all over the state, causing some concern of how Monday’s sale would unfold.

Brian McCormack from selling agent Landmark said that Tastello’s 10 heifers and 10 calves of angus friesian cross went for $1750 and Mindarra Parks’ 10 heifers and 10 calves of hereford friesian cross sold for $1925.

M. Berry’s 12 heifers and 12 calves of angus friesian cross sold for $1750, with Mindarra Parks’13 angus friesian cross springers going for $1625. Amiet Park’s eight angus friesian cross springers went for $1525.

“Unjoined heifers made expectations,” Mr McCormack said.

W. Missen sold 15 angus friesian cross unjoined for $1100, T Sergeant had 10 unjoined heifers for $1070 and B. D. & M. Calder had 10 unjoined for $1060.

“Secondary unjoined heifers were $50-$100 cheaper than expectations,” Mr McCormack said.

Recent sale trends had seen heifers being sold cheaper, making the results of heifer and calf sales at VLE on Monday an encouraging one.

