Hendersons conquer Camino

INVERLOCH’S mother and daughter duo Christine and Sophie Henderson embarked on a journey of a lifetime.

The girls tackled the Camino de Santiago Trail, a 33 day trek covering 760km.

Leaving Australia on March 17, they spent a few nights in France before beginning their journey.

The trail proved to be a huge challenge, with drastic weather changes throughout.

At the start of the walk they faced a biting cold, which turned into heavy snow fall by the third day.

“We had never seen falling snow before, so it was a real thrill for us,” Christine said.

However, the weather turned on the fourth day and remained hot for the rest of trip. It was the hottest spring weather Spain had seen in 30 years.

The pair encountered ups and downs throughout the trip, but they never gave up and are extremely proud of their achievements.

“We powered through the challenges with little stops along the way. We found our own pace and walked 25 to 35 kilometres a day,” Christine said.

“Some days were hard but it was an amazing experience.”

Along the way, they stopped in hostels to sleep. Some nights they would share a room with eight to 10 people; other nights, there could be up to 60 people.

“One of the best parts was meeting some amazing people along the way, some of whom were caring the bare minimum they need. It makes you realise how little you need to survive,” Christine said.

“It was a lot of hard work and I am so proud of Sophie.”

Overall, they were away for six weeks. They spent a week in Santorini to recover.

Christine said walking had always been a favourite pastime. When the opportunity for holiday came up, she pitched the idea to her family and Sophie was brave enough to take up the challenge by her side.

To get themselves ready, they often walked along the George Bass Coastal Walk and to Sealers Cove at Wilsons Promontory.

On an average day in the lead up to the event, Christine tries to walk six kilometres.

“I watched a couple of documentaries on the Camino and the terrain really appealed to me. It was one of the safest walks for Sophie as well,” Christine said.

“I would like to go back and walk the Camino again because there are quite a few ways you can go.”

Most recently, Christine participated in a 60km walk from Cape Schanck to Point Nepean on the Mornington Peninsula to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation, to help eliminate avoidable blindness.