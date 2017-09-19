Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 | Posted by

High pie recognition

KELLY’S Bakery serves mouth watering pies in Korumburra and their recent award proves that.
Bakery owner, Jason Kelly collected a silver medal for his slow cooked pork pie with smoky barbecue flavour at the Great Aussie Pie Competition held in Sydney last week.
“It’s good to win an award nationwide,” Mr Kelly said.
“Our pork pie is a new flavour and it’s quite nice.”
Pies at Kelly’s Bakery are a huge hit with customers; the bakers make around 200 pies per day.
A new pie has been entered into the competition every year for 17 years, and almost every year the bakery has taken home an award.
The competition is judged over a four day period by an elite team of 16 judges from the baking industry.
Ten categories of pies are appraised including plain meat and chunky, gourmet meat/gourmet section including red meat, poultry, game, seafood, vegetarian, gluten free, breakfast and apple.

Delicious pies: Kelly’s Bakery bakers from left, Angus Cooney, David King, owner Jason Kelly and Stephan Williams received a silver award for their slow cooked pork pies with smoky barbecue flavour at the Great Aussie Pie Competition held in Sydney last week.

