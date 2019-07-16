Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 | Posted by

Highway action at last

FUTURE GAZING: How the new intersection on the Bass Highway at Leongatha South will look.

A DANGEROUS intersection at Leongatha South will finally be improved, in an overhaul of safety on the Bass Highway.
VicRoads will address safety concerns at the junction of the highway and Leongatha-South Outtrim Road – the scene of many crashes.

Approaches from that road and Rougheads Road to the highway will be changed, and turning lanes will be built on the highway itself.
Works will also be done to enhance the safety of the highway through the township of Kilcunda.

New pedestrian crossing lights will be installed, along with a new intersection at Carew Street, a new zebra crossing and two new bus stops, one with a pull-in bay.
The State Government invested $500,000 in a planning study to identify issues and develop improvements for the highway between Leongatha and Anderson.
VicRoads held a community information session about the works in Wonthaggi yesterday and will hold another at the Kilcunda Community Centre on Wednesday, July 17 from 2pm to 7pm.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=29510

Posted by on Jul 16 2019. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added