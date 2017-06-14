Highway road works hurting

CONCERNS are rising for business owners along Anderson Street in Leongatha.

Businesses located nearby the works have been suffering since works begun.

Customers are struggling to access these businesses causing profits to significantly drop.

“My business is suffering at the moment with the works, there’s no doubt about that,” owner of Benton’s Plumbtec Ray Pearson said.

“My profits have definitely dropped by at least 30 or 40 per cent because people don’t know how to get in.

“Customers ring me and tell me they don’t know how to get in and that they’re going to have to go somewhere else.

“Sales representatives pull up across the road and tell me they don’t know how to access the shop and that they’re going to have to keep going.

“Deliveries are a nightmare, we had a semi trailer that had to back up the highway completely blocking the highway both ways so he could back in where the hire joint is and we had to unload it all by hand because I can’t even get the forklift out.”

The $800,000 South Gippsland Shire Council Anderson Street project forms stage one of the Leongatha Revitalisation Project, to be followed by the Bair Street Commercial Precinct Redevelopment and the Railway Site Transformation projects subject to available funding.

ADA Constructions are building a one lane, one way service lane for businesses along the road.

“The design is terrible and it’s dangerous,” Mr Pearson said.

“Something definitely had to be done but it’s just the way that it’s been done.

“I believe they haven’t done it right.

“The Council hasn’t consulted me about it recently either.

“They consulted me about it years ago but not since.

“The men from ADA Constructions are excellent and anything you want they’ll do.

“Just a little bit of consulting from the Shire would help a little bit.

“Luckily we have brought the old Shell department in Hugh Street and we’re going to build a massive store there in 12 to 18 months time.”

Owner of South Gippsland Hire John Burke agreed that something needed to happen but not the way it has.

“This is usually the slower time of the year for my business so the works are an inconvenience,” Mr Burke said.

“The Shire has not communicated with me since 2010, since the works the only communication I get is from ADA Constructions.

“The ADA workers and traffic control have been very accommodating and they’re doing a really good job.

“I’m guessing the Shire will deal with the landlord to avoid us even though we’re the ones it is affecting.

“There has also been no communication from the Shire on the impact it’s having on my business.

“I’m currently estimating a third down on business since works begun.

“If my business runs broke because of this it won’t just be me affected, I have three families employed.

“The only way for customers to access the shop is driving through the construction site which is seriously dangerous and confusing.

“Putting my customers in danger is what concerns me.

“I don’t disagree with what has to be done but it would have been nice of the Shire to run an impact study on the business before the construction phase and a real plan.

“I haven’t even seen the endorsed plan, only the original plan from seven years ago nor have I seen a timeline.

“The Shire failed to realise small businesses are suffering already in town.

“It’s not easy to run a small business these days, if people don’t come through the door, we don’t make any money.”

South Gippsland Shire Council’s engineering coordinator Paul Challis said the Shire consulted businesses at the beginning of last year.

“Consultation with affected businesses commenced in 2010, when the project was first being developed,” Mr Challis said.

“The business owners are still the same people.

“The consultation was ramped up early in 2016 when funding for the project finally became available and designs were being finalised.

“Consultation has been ongoing, particularly as the works drew nearer, and continue whilst the works are underway.”

On the other hand, other businesses along Anderson Street that may not be affected are more than happy with the works.

“The Shire has been very obliging and consulting with us,” one business owner said.

“It is an inconvenience at the moment but the end result will be worth it.

“Our customers are very understanding.

“ADA Constructions have been more than helpful with stopping traffic for our customers to cross the road.

“The service lane will be terrific.”