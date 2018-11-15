Holly bound for China

MEENIYAN’S Holly DeGaris will soon be heading off to China for the experience of a lifetime.

Pony Club Australia has been working in China for the last two years to develop the equestrian industry and education for young riders.

Pony Club Australia regularly sends Australian coaches to centres in China to train and accredit the coaches and examine riders for Pony Club certificates.

A Pony Club Australia coach has been stationed at the Gold Saddle Equestrian Club in Guilin, Guangxi province, for most of 2018.

A team of eight from Australia was selected to join the coach in China, Holly among them.

The Australian riders will ride in showjumping rounds and gymkhana games, demonstrate riding to Chinese students, and do sightseeing and cultural activities.

Holly is set to leave for China on November 20 and its looking forward to the experience.

The 16 year old has been riding since she was three years old and has been a member of the Meeniyan Pony Club for the past 10 years.

She decided to apply for the experience after hearing great reviews from a friend who had been part of the program in previous years.

“I am looking forward to learning about pony clubs in China and what they do differently. I’m also excited to learn about a new culture,” she said.

“My friend said it was amazing and I wanted to find out what it was all about. I am willing to give every opportunity a go.”

This is the fourth group Pony Club Australia has sent to China.

Holly said she loves being part of the Meeniyan Pony Club and has always enjoyed horse riding.

“You form a great connection with your horse,” she said.

“It’s a great feeling, whether you’re competing or just going for a ride down the road.”

Her greatest achievements include competing in the National Pony Club Formal Gymkhana in Toowoomba last year and taking part in the State Tetrathlon.

Her goal is to make it to the national Tetrathlon team and compete internationally in 2020.

She is committed to her goal and trains extremely hard. She swims three times a week, runs three times a week, goes to gym three times a week, rides up to six times a week and practices shooting for at least 10 minutes each day.

Pony Club Australia is part of an active global community and has sent teams to compete in the Tetrathlon in the USA, Polocrosse in the UK, Mounted Games in the UK and showjumping in France.