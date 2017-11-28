Holstein results now in
THE results of the recent South Gippsland Sub Branch , Holsteins, Semex On Farm Judging Competition, saw 150 cows judged by Marcus Young, Tasmania, from 20 exhibitors.
Results of first three place getters are as follows –
Mature Cow:
1 – View Fort Trekka Stylish – View Fort Holsteins- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)
2 – Calderlea Goldwyn Telula – LG.LA + TC Calder (Meeniyan)
3 – Grantley Damian Fantasy – Jones Family (Toora)
5 yr Old:
1 – Calderlea Lauthority Myra – LG. LA + TC Calder (Meeniyan)
2 – Harklaje Ginjack Bondi – TJ + JE Clark (Nerrena)
3 – Carisma Pole Reggie – Maree Deenen (Leongatha South)
4 yr Old:
1 – Bushlea Shottle Wave – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)
2 – Willette Fever Hay – Jones Family (Toora)
3 – Q07 Medelion – M + N Bland (Foster)
3 yr Old:
1 – Attaview Doorman Jasmine – E, A, R Attenborough (Poowong)
2 – View Fort Destry Pink – View Fort Holstein- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)
3 – Krishlaye Windbrook Patti – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)
2 yr Old:
1 – Krishlaye Denzel Heidi – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)
2 – View Fort Pacific Icon – View Fort Holsteins- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)
3 – Hill Valley Monterey Silk – R + H Perrett (Kongwak)
The first two place getters have been judged in the state judging competition where results will be known next week.
The winner of the Moo-Sem Champion Cow was Matt Templeton.
Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=23410