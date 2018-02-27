Posted by brad

Hospital receives $10,000 grant

IN celebration of a 100 year legacy of giving, Commonwealth Bank donated $10,000 to Gippsland Southern Health Service for its oncology unit last Wednesday.

Commonwealth Bank employees will give $10 million to community organisations this summer, with 1000 Centenary Grants valued at $10,000 being distributed from February 21.

Gippsland Southern Health Service (GSHS) received a Centenary Grant, with Leongatha branch and employees having nominated it in recognition of the much needed services it provides to the community.

“GSHS is grateful for the generous donation from the staff of the CBA Leongatha,” acting CEO Margaret Radmore said.

“Donations like this allow us to purchase items and equipment that are so beneficial to our patients and their loved ones.

“In this instance, we are planning to purchase a bed chair so that relatives and loved ones of oncology or palliative care patients can sleep nearby in comfort.”

GSHS’s current bed chair for this purpose is deteriorating with age and needs replacing.

Funding for the Centenary Grants program is being provided by the CommBank Foundation’s employee giving program, which has been supporting Australians in need since 1917.

More than 13,000 current and retired bank employees donate a portion of their income to the program, with each contribution matched dollar-for-dollar by the bank.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support organisations like the Gippsland Southern Health Service in the important work they do for our local community,” Commonwealth Bank Leongatha branch manager Carlie Willis said.

“It’s especially meaningful that we are able to celebrate 100 years of employee giving, by nominating an organisation to receive a Centenary Grant in our local community.”

To find out more about the 100 year history of Commonwealth Bank’s employee giving program or the work being done by the CommBank Foundation please visit http://cbastaffgiving100.com.au/