I-K back on winner’s list



Jarvis Pryor fends off a Giants opponent as he carries the ball through the midfield.

I-K back on winner’s list

Resilience is important in footy, and Inverloch-Kongwak showed plenty of it on Saturday to bounce back from their loss to Bunyip and defeat Korumburra-Bena.

A win was important with the finals race heating up and the Sea Eagles will be thrilled with their 109-46 performance away from home.

The away side quickly clicked into gear, with Beattie-Powell, Iezzi and Mahoney all hitting the scoreboard early.

The Giants struggled to withstand I-K’s pressure and efficiency around the contest but managed a goal toward the end of the quarter through Fitzpatrick.

The home side trailed 6-37 at the first break.

While the Sea Eagles kicked an early goal in the second quarter, the term belonged to Korumburra-Bena, who showed great composure to bounce back.

Their midfield got on top in the contest and provided a lot of ball to their forward 50, where Cann, Nicholas, Dixon and Fitzpatrick saw them pull the lead back to 18 points at half-time.

The away side used the main break to reflect and regain some poise though, and came out firing in the third quarter.

I-K booted four goals off of Korumburra-Bena’s turnovers, playing stifling defence and applying huge pressure on their opposition.

They held the home side to just a single point in the quarter and went into the final break up 81-34.

The Giants tried hard to weather the storm, with strong play from Nicholas and Newton in the ruck a positive for the team.

Despite this, the relatively inexperienced home side was no match for an Inverloch-Kongwak team who had all the momentum.

The Sea Eagles kicked four goals into the breeze, Mahoney picking up his fifth and Toussaint his third from midfield, while Korumburra-Bena could only muster two in the term.

The Sea Eagles’ 109-46 win sees them hold onto fourth spot on the ladder ahead of Bunyip, while the Giants stay ninth.

I-K face a much bigger test this week when they take on second spot Cora Lynn in an attempt to keep their top four position.

Seniors: Inverloch-Kongwak 16.13.109 d Korumburra-Bena 7.4.46

Reserves: Inverloch-Kongwak 13.21.99 d Korumburra-Bena 5.4.34.

Thirds: Inverloch-Kongwak 11.4.70 d Korumburra-Bena 4.8.32.

Fourths: Inverloch-Kongwak 7.3.45 d Korumburra-Bena 6.7.43.