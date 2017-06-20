IGA to spend mega millions

KORUMBURRA will benefit from $20 million to $30 million worth of private and public development if the proposal for a new supermarket for the town proceeds.

Michael’s IGA representatives will soon lodge a planning permit application with South Gippsland Shire Council to build a Supa IGA supermarket on the corner of Commercial and King streets.

The complex would entail demolishing the existing art gallery, library, historical society, meeting space, storage area for Korumburra Lions Club and six houses, and would occupy the former caryard site.

The library, art gallery and historical society would be relocated, with council to further consult with affected groups to determine new locations, with the railway station a possibility.

Mayor Cr Ray Argento said, “This proposal has been a long time coming for the Korumburra community and we expect the potential development to be exciting news for local residents.

“Council looks forward to working with both the developer and the community in order to achieve an outcome that will benefit everyone and ensure the prosperity of the region.”

IGA wants to buy council land at 155-165 Commercial Street, a council owned house at 1 King Street and the carpark adjoining Little Commercial Street.

The site was the preferred location for a supermarket in the Korumburra Town Centre Framework Plan adopted by council in 2014.

Preliminary plans submitted to council indicate the new supermarket will be 3000 square metres. Michael’s IGA proprietor Michael Lorenz said that would be just under double the size of the current Korumburra store and slightly bigger than the Leongatha IGA.

“Korumburra and Leongatha have been great towns to us,” he said.

“Our business is the whole community and I put my money where my mouth is and put back into the community.”

Mr Lorenz has a plan in mind for the existing store, which he owns, but that is dependent on further talks with relevant parties. The old store will close the night before the new supermarket opens.

The new premise is proposed to be a two storey building, with 300 square metres of office space on the first floor to be accessible from Commercial Street.

The supermarket could span from Commercial Street to what is now Little Commercial Street, with carparking from Little Commercial Street to Victoria Street, accessible via King and Victoria streets.

Substantial site works will be undertaken to make the land more level for the supermarket.

Michael’s IGA already owns the former caryard and all bar one adjoining house, which is owned by council.

Council will also call for public submissions as part of the supermarket’s planning permit processes, which is expected to be quick. The assessment of the application lodged for the Aldi supermarket in Leongatha took just 12 weeks to approve.

The future of the statue at the front of the gallery will be considered during the process and the mural on the gallery wall may be digitally preserved.

Michael’s IGA gave $1.4 million to the community in 2015-16 and while the final figure for 2016-17 is yet to be determined, Mr Lorenz said it could be more than $1.5 million.

More information on the proposal including preliminary plans for the site and future community hub can be found online: www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/librarysite