Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 | Posted by

Interim administrator to be appointed immediately

Acting CEO of South Gippsland Shire Council, Bryan Sword.

AN INTERIM administrator will be appointed to South Gippsland Shire Council immediately.

Acting council CEO Bryan Swords said council staff would work with a panel of three administrators.

“I also understand that the Ordinary Meeting of Council next Wednesday, June 26, which includes consideration of the Annual Budget, will proceed as advertised,” he said.

The Bill to dismiss council still needs to pass the Legislative Council and then receive Royal Assent.

“Councillors will remain in their positions until this process is complete,” Mr Sword said.

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=29179

Posted by on Jun 19 2019. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added