Inverloch beach path washed away as coastal erosion worsens



WASHED AWAY: The path leading from beach to the surf lifesaving club car park at Inverloch was under repair last week. Residents Tamara and Chloe Prentice (pictured) have watched the dramatic changes.

INVERLOCH’S crumbling shore was again under assault last week, with the path adjacent to the surf club washed away by a high tide last week.

Visiting the site on Friday, The Star found several paths blocked off as Bass Coast Shire Council contractors worked at repairing the damage.

Where a path had once been there was now just open space – with a sheer drop between the foreshore and the beach.

Trees were precariously perched, with roots exposed.

Resident and regular beachgoer Tamara Prentice has watched the shore’s rapid change. She is sceptical that council’s mitigation works are doing much to arrest the coastline’s march toward town.

“They seem to have a view that we should let nature take its course, but to what extent do you let that happen?” she asked.

A keen photographer, she has kept a record of the changes.

“My family has been coming to Inverloch since 1976 and we’ve lived here for about eight years. The beach has never been like this before,” she said.

“We can’t even find entry and exit points to the beach. That was never an issue in the past.

“The tower has gone a few times now, which has only been an issue in recent times. The erosion is quite clear.”

Inevitably, she believes, the water will continue to stretch toward Surf Parade or “half way though”.

“Unless something can be done, whether it’s walls or barriers. I don’t think the wet sand fences have really worked,” she said.

“The tide’s getting higher and higher, especially when you’re getting a king tide.”

Mrs Prentice joked that she might, though she lives in the middle of town, someday have sea views.

Mrs Prentice’s teenage daughter Chloe said many of her friends were choosing Cape Paterson as a place for sun and fun.

Dennis Atkin, who posted a photo of the eroded beach to the Inverloch Community Voice Facebook site, said his family had been coming to the Inverloch shore since 1974.

Like Mrs Prentice, Mr Atkin is worried for the future of the beach and the town.

“If people couldn’t access the surf beach, I’d be concerned about the town’s economy. I don’t know what can be done to fix the problem,” he said.

In recent days residents have also shared photos of a crumbling Screw Creek/Townsends Bluff walkway on the Inverloch Community Voice site.

Council’s Deirdre Griepsma said the rebuilding of the surf club track would be done “with design considerations to meet standards and community needs before the busy summer season.”

“The winter storm season has been particularly destructive to the Inverloch foreshore this year and we are continuing to work together with the Inverloch interagency group to find actions to mitigate the risk and adapt to the situation,” she said.

“This includes a number of engineering options, however there is no easy, quick fix for the issue.”