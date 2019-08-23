Inverloch-Kongwak rue misses in elimination



ON PAUSE: Adam Cross assesses his options for the Sea Eagles. His legendary senior games record will stagnate for the time being as his Inverloch-Kongwak side was eliminated from the finals.

IT was a game of missed opportunities for Inverloch-Kongwak on Sunday, paying the price for squandered shots on goal in their elimination final against Koo Wee Rup.

The Sea Eagles kicked 3.11 in the first half to the Demons’ 5.3, eventually losing momentum and going down 76-47, bowing out of this year’s finals.

“We kicked a bunch of points in the first and second terms and probably should have had about eight or nine goals instead of three,” coach Tom McQualter said.

“In finals that can often cost you because you keep strong teams in the game.”

It was a strong start by the Sea Eagles, with the team dominating the middle and creating eight scoring shots to two in the first term.

The side went into the first break leading 23-12.

Koo Wee Rup responded in the second term though, winning more ball in the contest and taking advantgage of their opportunities while I-K continued to miss theirs.

This resulted in a 33-29 Koo Wee Rup lead at the main break.

“We were getting beaten in the middle throughout the game,” coach McQualter said.

“Walker and Gibson for them were better than our mids for the most part, which was pretty disappointing.”

The trend continued in the third term with the Demons controlling the play and I-K not being able to take advantage of their chances, kicking four behinds for the quarter and trailing by 23 at three-quarter time.

Sheen was dominant for the Demons in the last term and booted the final of his six goals for the game, while the Sea Eagles added two majors.

It was not enough though, as the Sea Eagles went down by 29 points and crashed out of the finals.

“The result reflects where we’re at as a group because we couldn’t stay consistent through four quarters of footy,” coach McQualter said.

“Koo Wee Rup were also too good for us on the day, they were hungrier and outworked us.”

While the Demons now take on Cora Lynn this week, I-K will be left to review what was an inconsistent season.