Posted by brad

Inverloch leaps into the future

GRAND PLAN: An architect’s impression of a possible apartment complex for Inverloch.

THE heart of Inverloch could be transformed, with the prospect of a 56 apartment complex, a new retail precinct and even a new supermarket.

The site of Inverloch Marine on The Esplanade is for sale and is expected to sell for at least $4 million.

An architect believes the site could accommodate a three-storey complex with a supermarket or retail strip, 56 apartments, 66 car parking spaces and an infinity pool.

This is just a concept plan for the 2522 square metre site and would require approval by Bass Coast Shire Council.

The multi-million dollar complex has already attracted interest from potential buyers.

“There is nothing like this in Inverloch,” real estate agent Glenn Bolam of Stockdale and Leggo Inverloch said.

The project has generated community interest on social media, with people for and against the potential development.

The site is owned by Allan Edney and leased by his son Tim Edney, who runs Inverloch Marine.

“This is an opportunity for Inverloch and fantastic potential to make this the centrepiece for the town,” Tim said.

“It is an advantage for the town because it will bring business to the town. People will spend money in the town, buying a sandwich, a coffee or a counter meal.”

Tim said the apartment complex was “just a suggested concept to give people an idea of what is possible on the site”.

“It is not a locked in design,” he said.

The site is zoned mixed use and does not include the South Gippsland Conservation Society’s shop, nor the Inverloch Shell Museum, as these premises are owned by Bass Coast Shire Council.

A council spokesperson said it has not received a planning permit application for the site and there were no plans to sell its building.

Inverloch Marine will relocate to a site in Inverloch’s industrial estate, in Bear Street, mid next year, after 28 years at the current site.

“We do not need to be in the town centre and this will enhance the town centre by getting the boats out of town,” Tim said.

The property is being marketed by Stockdale and Leggo in Inverloch and Melbourne firm, Burgess Rawson.

Mr Bolam said the site was unique and the concept for the development would not change Inverloch.

“It will just put more accommodation and more in shops in town, which the town is crying out for,” Mr Bolam said.

Burgess Rawson’s Raoul Holderhead said the property presented a genuine “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“True private freehold land with direct foreshore frontage very rarely comes onto the market,” he said.

“Victoria’s coastline is mostly road frontage or natural bush, but this is one of the very rare private properties located on the beach side of the road.

“I would suggest it is probably the only development site for sale between Western Port Bay and the eastern Victorian border that has foreshore frontage.”

The Inverloch Marine site at 2-4 The Esplanade spans 2522 square metres with 185m of frontage and is zoned to allow for three levels, plus basement.

The site will be sold through expressions of interest closing March 5, although Mr Bolam expects the site to sell before then.

News of the development comes after Inverloch and District Lions Club signed a contract with Wonthaggi firm TS Constructions to build a soundshell in The Glade nearby.