Posted by brad

Inverloch reflects on Armistice Day

REMEMBRANCE Day in Inverloch was attended by many hundreds of people for the sole purpose of remembering those who have fallen in conflict and the ending of the hostilities of World War One.

The service at the Inverloch cenotaph, which had been adorned with red poppies, each individually hand made by local volunteers, was led by Inverloch RSL Sub-Branch assistant secretary Lindsay Guerin.

Remembrance Day, November 11 annually, is observed by all Commonwealth of Nations member states throughout the world to remember those of their armed forces who have given of their lives and to recall the ending of hostilities of World War One in 1918.

Hostilities formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th month. The remembrance tradition was inaugurated by King George V in 1919.

The familiar red poppy, the emblem of Remembrance Day, came about from the words of the poem written by Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae In Flanders Fields.

History shows the wearing of a red poppy was initiated by Moina Michael, who wrote the poem We Shall Keep the Faith, swearing to wear a red poppy on each yearly anniversary.

This custom swept across the world and is still alive today.

A catafalque party, comprising sailors from HMAS Cerberus, marched on and formed a guard around the cenotaph.

Their stark white uniforms contrasted beautifully with the redness of the poppies.

Mr Guerin introduced Bob Sutton, president of the Inverloch Sub-Branch who welcomed invited guests, veterans, ex-servicemen and women of the Army, Navy and Airforce as well as war/Legacy widows, service clubs and the public.

Mr. Sutton then introduced 10 year old, Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School student Anabelle Bremner who recited the poem In Flanders Fields.

Guest speaker, Lieutenant Commander Simon Flanagan from HMAS Cerberus, gave a speech concerning the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

The Last Post was sounded by navy veteran Eric Cross which was followed by the laying of wreaths from dignitaries, representatives of local service clubs, sporting clubs, and schools as well as the general public.

This was followed by the delivery of The Ode by Mr Sutton.

Mr Cross bugled the Rouse while the flags were raised to full mast-head.

The Australian National Anthem was led by the Salvation Army, Wonthaggi Branch.

After the ceremony, about 100 people attended the Inverloch RSL hall for light refreshments.