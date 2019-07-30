Inverloch soundshell may be built next year





ENTERTAINMENT CENTRAL: The Glade in Inverloch where a soundshell is proposed to be built. Digitally altered image.

A PEFORMING arts hub valued at nearly half a million dollars could be built at Inverloch by March next year.

The soundshell proposed for The Glade by the town’s foreshore is gaining pace, with fundraising nearing the $490,000 needed.

The project is an initiative of the Lions Club of Inverloch and District and will help to mark Lions’ centenary in 2017-18.

Soil testing is to be done and plans are being completed ahead of being submitted to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning for approval.

“I believe we will start turning sods as soon as we get the greenlight from the department,” the club’s Klaus Edel said.

“The soundshell’s going to have far reaching benefit because all the schools will be able to come down here and have an open air concert.

“In the summer, there will be twilight movies when the place is jumping. The jazz festival organisers will be looking forward to it and I’m sure the wooden boat festival will get use out of it.”

The soundshell will take advantage of the natural amphitheatre that The Glade is, be lower than nearby foreshore trees, and include audio equipment and theatrical lighting.

“People will be able to sit on the grass and enjoy music and watch shows,” Mr Edel said.

Further funding is being sourced for the project, with $200,000 from the State Government’s Pick My Project in October 2018 and $150,000 from Bass Coast Shire Council via developer contributions.

Inverloch and District Lions Club and Australian Lions Foundation have given $15,000 each.

Further funds will be raised by Lions selling pavers to the community at $300 each. These will be engraved with the purchaser’s name.

The soundshell will be available free for community groups and at a hire charge for a corporate event.

Lions also cut firewood for pensioners and others who struggle to afford to heat their homes. Email: inverlochlions@gmail.com or visit the club’s sausage sizzle at Inverloch Foodworks on Saturday mornings.