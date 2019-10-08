Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 | Posted by

Inverloch tree experts branch out


GUTTER CLEANING: Lochie and Sue Jarvis from Impact Trees and Gutters are able to take the stress and danger out of cleaning your gutters with their new vacuum service.

WHILE the leaves clogging your gutters may be out of sight, they shouldn’t be out of mind.

For many people, cleaning out blocked gutters is timely, messy and dangerous.

Tree trimming experts, Lochie and Sue Jarvis of Inverloch, recognised that many homeowners needed a better and safer solution for their gutter cleaning.

As a result they recently branched out with a new vacuum gutter cleaning service, now Impact Trees and Gutters.

“We have all the training and proper safety equipment and this ensures you get a quality service which could save your life, not just your money,” Lochie said.

With more than 20 years’ experience in tree trimming, Lochie said they had witnessed firsthand the effects of blocked gutters including internal water damage to homes, muddied tank water and badly rusted gutters.  

But with gutter maintenance, you can achieve clean water and save your home and health.

Not only is the service perfect for time poor people, it’s affordable and takes the stress and danger out of doing it yourself.  

In addition, Lochie and Sue offer solar panel cleaning so that you can make the best of the summer energy savings.

They can also prune away your problems, provide bushfire prevention, remove trees in any situation, grind away stumps and mulch. 

Fully insured with all the equipment needed to deal with even the most dangerous situations, Impact Trees and Gutters offer their services from Yarram and the Mornington Peninsula, to Bass Coast and South Gippsland.

You can find their business on Facebook and Instagram or get in touch direct by calling Lochie on 0417 315 846.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=30128

Posted by on Oct 8 2019. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added