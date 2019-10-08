Inverloch tree experts branch out



GUTTER CLEANING: Lochie and Sue Jarvis from Impact Trees and Gutters are able to take the stress and danger out of cleaning your gutters with their new vacuum service.

WHILE the leaves clogging your gutters may be out of sight, they shouldn’t be out of mind.

For many people, cleaning out blocked gutters is timely, messy and dangerous.

Tree trimming experts, Lochie and Sue Jarvis of Inverloch, recognised that many homeowners needed a better and safer solution for their gutter cleaning.

As a result they recently branched out with a new vacuum gutter cleaning service, now Impact Trees and Gutters.

“We have all the training and proper safety equipment and this ensures you get a quality service which could save your life, not just your money,” Lochie said.

With more than 20 years’ experience in tree trimming, Lochie said they had witnessed firsthand the effects of blocked gutters including internal water damage to homes, muddied tank water and badly rusted gutters.

But with gutter maintenance, you can achieve clean water and save your home and health.

Not only is the service perfect for time poor people, it’s affordable and takes the stress and danger out of doing it yourself.

In addition, Lochie and Sue offer solar panel cleaning so that you can make the best of the summer energy savings.

They can also prune away your problems, provide bushfire prevention, remove trees in any situation, grind away stumps and mulch.

Fully insured with all the equipment needed to deal with even the most dangerous situations, Impact Trees and Gutters offer their services from Yarram and the Mornington Peninsula, to Bass Coast and South Gippsland.

You can find their business on Facebook and Instagram or get in touch direct by calling Lochie on 0417 315 846.