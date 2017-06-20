Island rolled by Dalyston

IN front of a bumper crowd for the Worksafe match of the month, a depleted Phillip Island side was thrashed by a far better Dalyston side.

The first quarter was a great game to watch with neither side managing to gain any advantage.

Dalyston had a narrow lead at the quarter time break but the Island was still in it.

The quarter time score saw Phillip Island 3.4.22 to Dalyston 5.2.32.

The Island was in it for part of the second term, but Dalyston started to take control of proceedings kicking six goals to one to stretch its lead to 40 points at the long break.

Going into half time, Phillip Island was 4.6.30 to Dalyston 11.4.70.

Dalyston was well and truly on top in the third term, adding a further seven goals to three to break the Island’s spirits and go into the final break up by 61 points.

The three quarter time score was Phillip Island 7.10.52 to Dalyston 18.5.113.

The Island showed a little fight in the last. It was outscored but it didn’t throw the towel in, to its credit.

After the final siren, the score was Phillip Island 10.13.73 defeated by Dalyston 22.10.142.

Next week the Island is on the road to Koo Wee Rup and Dalyston will go head to head with Kilcunda Bass.