Italian Festa draws crowds

UP TO 13,000 people gathered in Mirboo North for the Italian Festa on Sunday.

More than 40 food stalls offered a tremendous variety of cuisine and there were some 70 market and produce stores for people to enjoy.

Event organiser Rosie Romano said the day was fantastic.

“We were absolutely overwhelmed with the crowd. It made me emotional,” she said.

“The feedback we had was incredible and I’m very proud of the team and everyone in the community who helped us and supported us.

“There were so many amazing Italian food stalls and people came from around the area and far away.”

The festa was centred on Baromi Park in the heart of town and also included music, singing, dancing, comedy, cooking demonstrations, grape stomping, cars and competitions.

Children enjoyed playing on a jumping castle, inflatable slide, face painting and more.

The festa was preceded by a celebration of the Feast of St Paul, which began with an open air mass in Baromi Park, followed by a traditional procession of the statue of St Paul through the park, just as occurs through villages in Italy.

Crowds gathered for the singing of the Australian and Italian national anthems, and a performance by Mirboo North Primary School children of an Italian item.