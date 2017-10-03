Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Italian loves Korumburra life

KORUMBURRA Secondary College and Korumburra Rotary Club are hosting Italy exchange student Aurora Giovanelli for 12 months.

Miss Giobanelli is 17 years old and studying Year 10 in Australia.

Staying with the Nicolas family in Korumburra, Miss Giobanelli has toured many parts of South Gippsland since arriving to Korumburra at the end of July.

“I live up in the mountains in a small town so we don’t have the ocean and it was my first time seeing it and it was amazing,” she said.

“My host family cooks something new for me every day. I’ve tried kangaroo meat and I also tried fish and chips for the first time.”

Miss Giovanelli loves Australian food and has liked everything she has tried so far.

In April, she will have the opportunity to enjoy a trip around Australia with Rotary for the month.

“Soon I’m going with my host family to Melbourne and they are going to show me all the attractions,” she said.

“School’s completely different here because at home we don’t have uniforms and we go to school on Saturday. We don’t change classrooms and we can’t choose subjects.

“When I go back home I have to attend the last year of high school and after that I would like to go to university and study medicine in English.”

Impressively she speaks German, French, Latin and English.

Miss Giovanelli leaves Australia in July 2018.

New friendships: Korumburra Secondary College Year 10 students, back, from left, Rory Pattison, Taylah Morrison, Keely Harper and front, from left, Zethery Austin, Jayde Clark, Italian exchange student Aurora Giovanelli, Carly Delongville and April Adams have formed a new friendship since Aurora started school.

