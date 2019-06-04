Jack’s in for the fight of his life

LEONGATHA CONNECTION: Jack Fisher meets Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, along with Matt Stevic (umpire) and Essendon captain Dyson Heppell, both formerly of Leongatha. In the background is Jack’s dad, Matt Fisher. Photo Courtesy AFL Photos.

ON Sunday, an Essendon-mad teenager from Leongatha met his hero in the middle of Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Jack Fisher, 17, was there to toss the coin ahead of the Bombers versus Carlton clash.

It was a big moment for him, since he would meet his favourite Essendon player, captain Dyson Heppell, also of Leongatha.

“Jack loves Dys,” Jack’s dad, Matt Fisher said leading up to the game.

The meeting was a highpoint in what has been a tough journey for Jack in recent times, as the gym-mad Leongatha Secondary College student battles a malignant brain tumour.

People are keen to help Jack in his fight, including a group vowing to lift a million kilograms in support.

“Jack is all positive. We don’t want to give him any negativity. He says he’s going to fight it, which is just the best thing in the world,” he said.

“Jack is a legend of a kid; the best kid you’d ever meet. He loves everyone. Wouldn’t hurt anyone at all. He has a great soul.”

Matt, who travels to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital to visit Jack regularly, admits to “ups and downs”.

Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of six, but it went away after treatment.

“This is a different type of brain tumour. He’s been in radiation therapy for two weeks and also taking chemotherapy tablets right from the start,” Matt said.

Matt said Jack’s family – including siblings Jake, Aliesha, Kurt, Aubrey, Shalan and Bridie, mum Robyn, stepmother Kelly and stepfather Kurt – had been a great source of support.

Cousins Levi and Belle Cocksedge have also been visitors, along with a constant stream of Jack’s closest friends.

Leongatha Voyage Fitness manager Dayna Andrews said the club was keen to raise money for the family to help with the expenses associated with their constant trips to Melbourne.

The gym will hold a Million Kilo Lift, which will see Voyage clubs – Leongatha, Wonthaggi, Moe and Warragul – pitted against one another, in a contest to see which town can lift one million kilograms first.

Anyone can be part of the Sunday, June 23 fundraiser, with the $20 entry fee going to Jack’s family.

“It’s all about being strong and Jack is one of the strongest kids you’d ever meet. He was always in here for his weights session, coming in straight after school in his school uniform,” Dayna said.

“For the sake of Jack, it’s all about being strong together.”