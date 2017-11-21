Jo farewells Woorayl Lodge

AFTER managing Leongatha aged care hostel Woorayl Lodge for the past seven years and nursing for more than 60, Jo White retired last Thursday.

She celebrated with a high tea with residents and staff.

Ms White said her time spent working at the lodge was the happiest time of her life, and that she thought of the staff and the residents as family.

“Working at the lodge has been a wonderful experience. I know I made a lot of changes when I first arrived, but they were all for the best,” she said.

“We have an amazing team and I feel like I am among family when I am here with the residents.”

Staff member Maggie Gruen said Ms White was an inspiration and a mentor.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with her,” she said.

Throughout her time at the lodge, Ms White worked to provide high quality care to all residents.

Ms Gruen said staff promised Ms White they would continue to maintain Woorayl Lodge to the same quality standard she would expect.

The new facility manager is Shane Jenkins.