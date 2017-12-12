Junior footballers celebrate $71,000 grant

COLLINGWOOD AFLW superstar Emma King paid a visit to Poowong-Loch Junior Football Club last Saturday, December 9, to help celebrate a $71,000 Holden Home Ground Advantage grant for new club change rooms.

Established in 2015 as one of the only junior football clubs in the South Gippsland region, Poowong-Loch

The junior football club has recently experienced significant membership growth, particularly after the introduction of its girls’ team in 2016.

Yet despite its growing membership, the club’s facilities are in dire need of an upgrade.

Over 90 club members currently do not have access to toilets or change rooms on-site, making training and home games difficult.

“We can only offer our players and visiting teams a rundown site shed with no toilets or showers”, club committee member Cate Minchin said.

“To get to the toilets, the children have to cross the busy car park on game days. Our girls are also unable to play home games due to the absence of change room facilities.”

Local Holden dealer Chris Elliot of Traralgon and Leongatha Holden attended on the day to present the worthy club with its grant.

Chris said Poowong-Loch JFC represents what the Home Ground Advantage program is all about.

“Sport plays a huge role in the lives of so many Australian children, yet many in regional communities are underprivileged when it comes to sporting opportunities,” Chris said.

“We believe every child should have the necessary facilities and equipment to participate in sport, no matter where they live. The Home Ground Advantage program is all about making possibilities realities, and to enable greater levels of enjoyment and participation for the children at Poowong-Loch is something Holden is extremely proud of.”

Emma King said she was excited to attend on the day and celebrate with the talented young players.

“These children have amazing potential, which is why it’s so important they get all the support they deserve – and that starts with proper facilities,” Emma said.

“This grant from Holden is going to make such a huge difference for the club, especially for the girls, who haven’t had their own change rooms to use. I’m truly excited for the future of these players,” Emma said.

Holden recognises the power of possibilities. Helping clubs improve facilities, purchase equipment and even develop exceptional talent is why the Home Ground Advantage program exists.

During both the summer and winter rounds, Holden will award a total of $250,000 in grants.

Applications for the 2017/18 summer round are now open.

The application process is easy and online.

Clubs wanting to apply should visit www.holden.com.au/homegroundadvantage.