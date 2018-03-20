Juniors ready to flap footy wings

THE Leongatha Junior Football Club will again have five teams take to the field this season after a successful sign on day last Wednesday afternoon.

The club will have two Under 14 teams, two Under 12 teams and one Under 10 team.

The season kicks off on April 22, which club president Mick Hanily said will give them a “good month of training to consolidate numbers”.

“I think numbers will be fairly good again this year. We are looking forward to another successful season developing as many children as we can,” he said.

Player registration closes at the end of March.

This year, Adrian Burns will be coaching one of the Under 14 sides, while “local legend” Peter Helms will be taking the other Under 14 team.

“Adrian played league football and has coached our Under 12s before. He is back after a year away and is a good acquisition for the club,” Mr Hanily said.

“Peter played a lot of senior games for the Parrots.”

Tim Bolge will be coaching one of the Under 12 sides.

“Tim coached one of our Under 12 sides last year and took them to the grand final, against our other Under 12 side,” Mr Hanily said.

“He is a long term coach and player with the Leongatha club.”

The club is still looking for a coach for the second Under 12 team.

Marcus Kreutzberger will join the Leongatha club this year as the coach of the Under 10s.

“Marcus has played a lot of senior footy at Tarwin and has excellent knowledge of the game,” Mr Hanily said.