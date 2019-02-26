Kicking goals

Exciting opportunity: Leongatha’s Aaron Heppell is humbled to be selected as captain of Essendon’s VFL side 2019 and says he aims to continue to build a good culture within the club. Photo courtesy AFL media.

LEONGATHA born and raised Aaron Heppell has been selected 2019 captain of Essendon’s VFL side.

“I’m very honoured to be appointed captain. We have some very established players on the team so to be their captain is humbling,” Heppell said.

The 24 year old has been a highly respected member of the team with stand out pre-season play, according to coach Dan Jordan.

Heppell was the Bomber’s vice caption last year and has steadily been working to develop his leadership skills, which has ultimately paid off.

“I really enjoyed my time as vice-caption last year. Heath Hocking has been a really good mentor over the past 12 months,” Heppell said.

Hocking has handed over the reins of captaincy but will continue to support Heppell in a vice-caption role this season along with Danny Younan and new signings Kurt Aylett and Liam McKenna.

Players were elected by their peers at a recent pre-season camp at Mount Evelyn. Voting was based on how the players live the club’s values and behaviours.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity and I look forward to continuing to build a good culture within the club,” Heppell said.

“We want to continue to make it a really inclusive club for everyone; families and kids.

“There is a lot more to a footy club than just the players and coaches. There are so many people behind the scenes so it’s about recognising these people.”

Heppel moved to Essendon from Leongatha five years ago to commence study. Heppell now looks forward to finishing his teaching degree at Vic Uni at the end of the year and finding placement. The new captain says a trip to Europe may also be on the cards after the end of the season.