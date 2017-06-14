Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Knife wielding man arrested

POLICE received a call on Thursday, June 8 overnight in relation to a man in possession of a knife behaving suspiciously at the BP on Princes Freeway in Officer.

Police attended and located the 35 year old Leongatha man inside the store in possession of a large knife.

A further search located numerous weapons including a police issue baton and other knives, along with a large amount of cash and drugs.

The male was arrested and charged with trafficking a drug of dependence, along with numerous weapons charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear before at the Dandenong Magistrates court.

Police from the Bass Coast Tasking Unit executed a search warrant at a Leongatha man’s address after he was arrested by Pakenham Police.

They located more illicit drugs, weapons and stolen goods including four trailers, a ride on mower, a caravan and motor bikes.

