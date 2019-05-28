Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 | Posted by

Knight selected for Aussie team

ACHIEVEMENT: Leongatha Knights’ Sam Bainbridge was congratulated by technical director James Lambert for his selection into the Australian National Deaf Team.

LEONGATHA Knights’ Sam Bainbridge was recently selected to represent Australia in the National Deaf Team.
Sam travelled to Sydney earlier this year to participate in try outs and after an anxious wait, received the news he had been hoping for.
From a very young age, Sam has played for the Leongatha Knights, and is now a frequent player in the senior team.
The club and its members have had the privilege to watch Sam develop into the brilliant soccer player he is today.
Sam doesn’t just stop at playing when it comes to the club, having coached the U8s team several times over the years.
Sam and the National Deaf Team will now travel to Hong Kong later on in the year to compete in the deaflympic qualifiers.
Leongatha Knights wish Sam and the team the best of luck.

