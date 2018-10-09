Knights awarded

LEONGATHA Knights Football Club held its junior presentations on Friday, September 21, with a celebratory free barbecue and the annual adults versus children soccer match.

Despite being thoroughly outnumbered, the adults pulled through with the goods and a nice goal from Paul Wynne saw them triumph over the children.

Junior presentations were made post dinner and a special presentation of the Don Morris Best Club Person award was made to Chris Gale, who has assisted with many aspects of the club this season.

The Knights committee thanked everyone for their wonderful participation and help this year and look forward to seeing everyone again next season.

The Knights held its senior presentation night on October 5 at the Leongatha Dakers Centre.

With wonderful decorations by Jess Odgers and catering by KO, the night was a resounding success.

The committee would like to thank everyone for their attendance and wonderful participation during the year.

Bring on the 2019 season.

Award recipients:

Juniors:

U12 best and fairest: Rueben Gammon.

U12 coach’s award: Josh Doolan.

U14 best and fairest: Hayden Clark.

U14s coach’s award: Oliver Buckley.

U16 girls’ best and fairest: Melisse Bath.

U16 girls’ coach’s award: Allison Oliver.

U16 mixed best and fairest: Zachary Davidson.

U16s coach’s award: Samuel Evans.

Seniors:

Senior best and fairest: Fergus Warren.

Senior runner up best and fairest: Blake Moscript.

Senior coach’s award: Tom Barker.

Reserves best and fairest: Brian Gannon.

Reserves runner up best and fairest: Wade Bashaw.

Reserves coach’s award: Jake Thomas.

Women’s best and fairest: Kathy Zacharopoulos.

Women’s runner up best and fairest: Jordan Rintoule.

Women’s coach’s award: Annemieke Enter.

Don Morris Memorial Best Club Person Award: Chris Gale.