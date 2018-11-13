Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 | Posted by

Knitters get a challenge

QUIRKY teddies, symmetrical scarves and even a knitted succulent terrarium were on display at Leongatha Sew and Knit recently.

As part of a people’s choice award, shop owner Helen Heuschele said the sewing challenge was to stimulate customers and trial a potential charity project.

“We are getting out of the knitting season so I put together a knitting challenge where customers were given a bag of wool and they had to devise something creative,” she said.

“The catch was that it was a lucky dip and you didn’t know what kind of wool or yarn you would get.

“Most of the bags returned as amazing creations that customers used as an opportunity to try out a new technique.”

As a former teacher, Mrs Heuschele decided the knitting challenge was a great way to teach and engage with her new customer base, having taken on the store recently.

She said the conversations that unfolded in the shop between customers were heartening to witness.

“You would see a 70 year old talking to a 30 year old about knitting and sewing for about 30 minutes, just sharing their interests,” she said.

“Next year I can’t wait to run the challenge as a wholly charitable enterprise. Crafting is therapeutic and this place is about making a comfortable and enjoyable location for anyone to come and share their skills.”

 

Happy knitting: Leongatha Sew and Knit owner Helen Heuschele enjoys developing creative ideas to engage store visitors.

