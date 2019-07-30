Koonwarra parkrun driven by volunteers



IN IT TOGETHER: Members of the Langstaff family were eager helpers at Koonwarra parkrun, including Alanna, Bailey, Harley, Ethan, Judy and Joel.

IT was Langstaff Day at Koonwarra parkrun last Saturday with six family members among the day’s volunteers: Alanna, Bailey, Harley, Ethan, Judy and Joel Langstaff.

While in the five kilometre run or walk, Zac Langstaff finished seventh in a time of 24.42 and Neil Langstaff participated as well. It was quite the turnout but not the first time they’ve figured so prominently.

The weather was cool but fine and a total of 74 turned out for the 93rd running of the Koonwarra parkrun over the three bridges across Black Spur Creek and the mighty Tarwin River.

Saluting the place token stewards first was Daniel Vogelpoel of the Melbourne Midday Milers in a time of 20:35. His personal best over the course remains at 20:01.

There were nine first timers at Koonwarra including two visitors from Lilydale.

Robert Robinson and his dog Billy celebrated their 50th run, with Rob wearing the cape.

It was actually his 51st parkrun but there were already a number of celebrations the previous week.

Robert is on the comeback trail after injury so it was good to see him out and about.

Koony parkrun will soon be celebrating its own milestone, the 100th mark on Saturday, September 14 so any previous runners please don’t forget to save the date.

In other news, a representative of Leongatha Rotary provided some preliminary information about plans to erect a rotunda near the start of the parkrun for rail-trailers, parkrunners and others who enjoy the area, complete with running water.

Watch this space.

A special thanks to the day’s volunteers without whom the event couldn’t run.

They were Janice Bouquet, Kelly Fuery, Michael Giles, Joel Langstaff, Ethan Langstaff, Bailey Langstaff, Alana Langstaff and Judy Langstaff.