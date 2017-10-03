Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Koonwarra school is resource smart

KOONWARRA Village School has been selected as a finalist in the ResourceSmart Schools Awards.

These awards recognise and reward the sustainability efforts of Victorian primary and secondary schools.

The ResourceSmart Schools framework inspires students and their schools to take action on sustainability issues such as waste, water, energy and biodiversity, while providing new learning opportunities for students and the wider school community.

Koonwarra Village School is a finalist in the primary school Energy category.

Announcing the finalists, the Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio, said: “I congratulate young Victorians for being passionate, innovative and helping to build communities that are more liveable and sustainable.”

Coordinator of ResourceSmart Schools in Gippsland, Alison Taylor, said: “It’s a great acknowledgement of the dedication of schools to operate more sustainably and to also impart knowledge that will help make our planet more sustainable in the future.”

The ResourceSmart Schools Awards presentation ceremony will be held at the IMAX Melbourne Museum in October.

ResourceSmart Schools is delivered across Gippsland, with participating schools receiving regular mentoring and support to improve their environmental sustainability.  For information on how schools can participate contact Alison.Taylor@gwrrg.vic.gov.au or ‘phone 0409 879 910.


What’s cooking?: Wil, James, Erica and Yasmine study their solar cooking pot.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=22742

Posted by on Oct 3 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added