Koonwarra school is resource smart

KOONWARRA Village School has been selected as a finalist in the ResourceSmart Schools Awards.

These awards recognise and reward the sustainability efforts of Victorian primary and secondary schools.

The ResourceSmart Schools framework inspires students and their schools to take action on sustainability issues such as waste, water, energy and biodiversity, while providing new learning opportunities for students and the wider school community.

Koonwarra Village School is a finalist in the primary school Energy category.

Announcing the finalists, the Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio, said: “I congratulate young Victorians for being passionate, innovative and helping to build communities that are more liveable and sustainable.”

Coordinator of ResourceSmart Schools in Gippsland, Alison Taylor, said: “It’s a great acknowledgement of the dedication of schools to operate more sustainably and to also impart knowledge that will help make our planet more sustainable in the future.”

The ResourceSmart Schools Awards presentation ceremony will be held at the IMAX Melbourne Museum in October.

ResourceSmart Schools is delivered across Gippsland, with participating schools receiving regular mentoring and support to improve their environmental sustainability. For information on how schools can participate contact Alison.Taylor@gwrrg.vic.gov.au or ‘phone 0409 879 910.