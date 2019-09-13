Koony cricketer inspires Japan’s juniors

SHARING SKILLS: Koonwarra cricketer Chelsea Moscript leads a women’s cricket session in Akishima, Japan.

TAYLA KERSHAW_THOMAS

JAPAN’S aspiring cricketers are benefitting from the expertise of Koonwarra’s own Chelsea Moscript.

The 23-year-old cricketer recently secured a two year contract to work on junior cricket development in Akishima, Tokyo, and increase female participation with a new High Performance Women’s League.

“At the moment, I am assisting with the (International Cricket Council) East Asia Pacific U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Sano, Japan’s very own “home of cricket”,” she said.

“The opportunity came about as I had an internship at Japan Cricket Association in 2016, which was organised through JCA and (Cricket Without Borders). I absolutely loved every moment, so always kept in touch and kept the door open if any opportunity popped up.

“At this stage it’s a two year contract, but who knows how long I may end up being here.”

Chelsea’s cricket career began when she was 10.

She grew up playing for Koonwarra/LRSL, starting with U12s and working her way through to the seniors.

She had loved playing alongside her brothers and even had the opportunity to play a game with her mum.

Chelsea also played for Leongatha and District Cricket Association’s women’s team, Dandenong Cricket Club, Vic U18s and Victoria Country.

On top of this, she played for Cricket Without Borders and toured Japan, Samoa, Hong Kong and Singapore.

She considers her personal highlights to be winning the Australian Country Championships and two flags for Dandenong.

“For me, at the end of the day, it’s not the results that are important but instead the awesome friends and quality people who make the game so enjoyable,” she said.

Chelsea said she is proud to see the growth of women’s cricket and is looking forward to what this new contract will offer her.

“I’m looking forward to soaking up this experience as much as I can, as well as coaching and running school clinics. I love the lifelong friendships and fun it provides. I would encourage anyone, no matter the level, to give cricket a try because it really is a sport for all,” she said.

“I am extremely proud to see the growth of girls’ cricket in the area, especially to see my home club Koonwarra fielding a girls’ team.”