Korumburra greets Chinese visitors

KORUMBURRA Secondary College recently embraced the chance to share Australian life with six visitors from the college’s sister school in Changshu, China.

The visit was the second made by the sister school – Changshu Foreign Language School – in as many years and the hospitality shared by KSC’s community was inspiring.

The Chinese visitors experienced flora and fauna, breathtaking scenery, sporting matches, a tour of Korumburra dairy factory Burra Foods, local primary and secondary education, and shared in the Australian way of life with a host family.

Adventures included trips to Healesville Sanctuary, local football, basketball and netball matches, and AFL games in Melbourne.

The sister school relationship helps connect the Korumburra community to the rest of the world, and provides future generations with the opportunity to embrace cultural diversity and better understand the world beyond their own backyard.