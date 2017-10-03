Lack of funding stinks

A LACK of a sewerage service in Fish Creek is holding back development in the town, according to the Fish Creek Community Development Group.

The group’s treasurer Carolyn Fryer said in summer, the smell was rather unpleasant and overflowing septic waste could end up in Fish Creek.

Without any funding available, implementing a sewerage scheme in Fish Creek would be cost prohibitive.

Development group president Michael Lester said it was up to the community to drive interest in sewering the town.

“There is a lot of interest in the possibility, but also a lot of fear because of the cost involved,” he said.

“The opportunities for the town would be enormous if it was sewered. Without it, it is a bit of a white elephant I think.”

Mr Lester said it was unfair some South Gippsland towns’ sewerage schemes have been subsidised and others have missed out.

South Gippsland Water managing director Philippe du Plessis said the Poowong, Loch and Nyora sewerage scheme marked the last of the townships serviced under the small town sewerage scheme model.

“For other townships to be serviced, it would need to be under a user pays model, where customers agree to fund the full cost,” he said.

“There are members of the Fish Creek community who would like to see the township serviced in future, however South Gippsland Water has advised the community (at a session in February) there are no more schemes available.

“The interest to service the township would need to be generated by the community, with the community willing to bear the significant cost.”

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien said sewerage was an important driver of growth in a small town, but had to be affordable and reasonable for the majority of residents.

“I understand the topography and distance to the nearest sewerage scheme makes Fish Creek costly at the moment, particularly with no government subsidy programs currently available,” he said.

“I would be happy to work with the community if it wishes to make sewerage a priority for Fish Creek.”

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Census figures, Fish Creek’s population has increased by 65 people since 2006.

The introduction of sewerage in Fish Creek could make the town a more attractive place to build and develop.

Foster’s Paragreen Real Estate director Joel Anderson said if Fish Creek was sewered, it would make building and extending easier, as block sizes were limited when septics are used.

He said Fish Creek is quite “hemmed in”, making future development difficult unless the sewerage system was accessible by areas outside of the current township.

“Introducing sewerage would certainly make a difference…Fish Creek is already the most in demand place we have and sewerage would make it seem a little more favourable,” he said.

Mr Anderson said he didn’t think the introduction of sewerage would have a huge impact on housing prices in the short term.