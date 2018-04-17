Ladies wow the crowd

THE 64th CWA Gippsland Hills Group exhibition was held in Mirboo North over the weekend, with more than 850 exhibits from 96 members.

CWA state branch vice president and Meeniyan branch member Heather Scott said the Gippsland Hills Group exhibition was one of the top group exhibitions in the state.

“The exhibition includes knitting, crochet, sewing, patchwork, floral art, jams and preserves, cookery and more,” she said.

“There were nine tables of different branch exhibits.”

The Meeniyan branch won the branch aggregate award, with Inverloch and Woorayl branches coming in second and third respectively.

First place in the individual aggregate and winner of the Elinor Scott individual aggregate cup was Marilyn Mackie from the Meeniyan branch.

Second was Maryke Dann of the Bena branch and Lesley Beakley of the Inverloch branch came in third.

Handicraft, art and home industries entries were judged by qualified CWA judges who come from other parts of the state and local judges were invited to judge photography.

The horticultural sections were judged by judges from the Royal Horticultural Society of Victoria.

The group includes the Bena, Inverloch, Kardella, Korumburra, Leongatha, Meeniyan, Mirboo, Woorayl, Leongatha Twilight, Poowong and District and Mirboo North Night Owls branches.