Posted by brad

Leaders step up to regional challenge

Leading Gippsland: from left, South Gippsland participants in the Gippsland Community Leadership Program are Daniel Wilson of Leongatha, Abigail Yarranton of Cowes, Chelsea Taylor of Walkerville, Tony Gardner of Kardella, Mitchell Richardson of Mirboo North and Rebecca Massaro of Cape Paterson.

SUCCESSFUL leaders display two key characteristics – a really strong work ethic and a never-give-up attitude.

It was the message delivered by keynote speaker Father James Grant to 27 new participants in the 2019 Gippsland Community Leadership Program (GCLP), which launched at Latrobe Regional Gallery in Morwell recently.

Among the participants are South Gippslanders Abigail Yarranton of Cowes, Chelsea Taylor of Walkerville, Daniel Wilson of Leongatha, Mitchell Richardson of Mirboo North, Rebecca Massaro of Cape Paterson and Tony Gardner of Kardella.

Widely regarded as one of Australia’s most innovative priests, Father James founded interfaith corporate chaplaincy service Chaplains Without Borders, is chaplain at Crown Casino in Melbourne and has more than 30 years’ experience in pastoral care around the world.

He is a strong advocate for Melbourne’s Sudanese community, works with disadvantaged youth through the Father James Grant Foundation, and uses his martial arts and sporting skills to help build confidence in young people.

He also is the first chaplain appointed to A-League soccer club, Melbourne Victory.

GCLP program director Mark Answerth said this year’s cohort of program participants included 18 women and nine men representing 19 industry sectors and more than 20 towns spread throughout Gippsland.

Established in 1966, GCLP unites and develops existing and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds across Gippsland, to help improve understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the region.

It is auspiced by the Committee for Gippsland and supported by all six Gippsland councils, Gippsland businesses, external foundations and the Victorian Government.

“Our program is designed to give our leaders and emerging leaders a better understanding of the diversity of issues affecting our community so we may have a more cohesive and informed approach to the many complex issues we face in our region,” Mr Answerth said.

“We help develop local leaders, who create local solutions to local problems.”

Participants attend events and activities throughout the year including nine day-long seminars covering regional challenges in Gippsland, three two-day residential programs, a four day trip to Canberra and a graduation dinner to celebrate the year’s achievements.

“Our participants emerge from the program better informed so they can positively influence Gippsland’s future,” Mr Answerth said.

They also benefit from networking opportunities throughout the year with more than 570 leadership program alumni, many of whom are in high profile and influential leadership roles.